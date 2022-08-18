0

In a portfolio tracking application I am displaying a table of holdings like so:

Symbol     Quantity      Direction       Average Price        Market Value        Unrealised P/L.    Exposure

TSLA        1            Long             730.32              740.32               10.                 ?
TSLA        -1            Short            1000                ?                   260.68              ?

I am struggling to come up with sensible values for exposure when a short is involved. and same for the shorts market value

Here are the formulas I have been using thus far for long positions.

I would really appreciate it if someone wiser could have a look over them and let me know if im missing something important.

Market Value

 quantity * security.latestPrice;

Expsoure

(marketValue / totalPortfolioValue) * 100

This results in a negative exposure when the quantity is negated

Update

I just ran some calculations, and to me the market value for a short should equal the Unrealised P/L , does this make sense?

