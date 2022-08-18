In a portfolio tracking application I am displaying a table of holdings like so:
Symbol Quantity Direction Average Price Market Value Unrealised P/L. Exposure
TSLA 1 Long 730.32 740.32 10. ?
TSLA -1 Short 1000 ? 260.68 ?
I am struggling to come up with sensible values for
exposure when a short is involved. and same for the shorts
market value
Here are the formulas I have been using thus far for long positions.
I would really appreciate it if someone wiser could have a look over them and let me know if im missing something important.
Market Value
quantity * security.latestPrice;
Expsoure
(marketValue / totalPortfolioValue) * 100
This results in a negative exposure when the
quantityis negated
Update
I just ran some calculations, and to me the market value for a short should equal the Unrealised P/L , does this make sense?