In a portfolio tracking application I am displaying a table of holdings like so:

Symbol Quantity Direction Average Price Market Value Unrealised P/L. Exposure TSLA 1 Long 730.32 740.32 10. ? TSLA -1 Short 1000 ? 260.68 ?

I am struggling to come up with sensible values for exposure when a short is involved. and same for the shorts market value

Here are the formulas I have been using thus far for long positions.

I would really appreciate it if someone wiser could have a look over them and let me know if im missing something important.

Market Value

quantity * security.latestPrice;

Expsoure

(marketValue / totalPortfolioValue) * 100

This results in a negative exposure when the quantity is negated

Update

I just ran some calculations, and to me the market value for a short should equal the Unrealised P/L , does this make sense?