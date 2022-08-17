Am i going to pison?

I whas concated on grinder by a sugardaddy named Cris Jhonson that prommised me that i was goig to be rich and tried to sebd me monney and then he started asking for codes to contimue the trasacition so i bloked him on tekegram and Whasapp but he contimued in issting buying the codes for the transaction and that the money was already sent. When i started douting ive bloked him again and now is theting me that im going to jail if i dont pay him a other 100 dolars after spending over 1000 dollars