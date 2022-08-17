0

Am i going to pison?

I whas concated on grinder by a sugardaddy named Cris Jhonson that prommised me that i was goig to be rich and tried to sebd me monney and then he started asking for codes to contimue the trasacition so i bloked him on tekegram and Whasapp but he contimued in issting buying the codes for the transaction and that the money was already sent. When i started douting ive bloked him again and now is theting me that im going to jail if i dont pay him a other 100 dolars after spending over 1000 dollars

    it's pretty common for scammers to threaten you if their first plan isn't going as they wanted. Ignore and keep blocking is the usual advice, as you'll see by reading other sugar daddy questions here.
    – Kate Gregory
    42 mins ago
  • Does this answer your question? Sugar daddy scammer threatening with police
    – littleadv
    36 mins ago

