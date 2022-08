I have a scenario where $10000 was initially invested into a savings account, at 6% pa compounded yearly. An amount of $1000 is then added annually to this savings amount after the first year, and we are to determine the value of the total investment at the end of 10 years. In my mind, its this initial deposit of $10000 that gets compounded for 11 years at 6%, then an annuity of $1000 per year that you calculate over the remaining 10 years, but this is apparently wrong.