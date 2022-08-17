It would take an incredible number of trades for fees/commissions to wear down an account.

The fastest way to deplete a brokerage account would be with derivatives. For example, SPY has options expiring 3 days a week, you could spend the entire account on out of the money options for the next expiration and potentially lose it all.

Some people facing divorce might be inclined to make such a gamble not to intentionally destroy money, but in hopes of winning enough that splitting assets is less painful. If they lose it all then the fact that the ex gets less too might be some sort of consolation. It doesn't make great sense in any case.

I would imagine that such action could be considered in divorce proceedings and may result in unfavorable outcomes (especially if there was evidence that the person did it intentionally to avoid having to split marital assets).