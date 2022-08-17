I'm moving to the US in 2 weeks. I'm a Polish independent contractor working with US clients. I expect to obtain work permit within 30 days after arrival.

I do understand the taxation for the US tax residents. Just want to clarify this part, because my Polish taxes are much lower than the US taxes.

One of my clients asks me if he can write a check for the next payment so I can cash it upon arrival instead of a SWIFT transfer to my Polish bank as usual. I can do this before or after obtaining the work permit.

Can I/Should I cash it before obtaining the work permit? Do I pay taxes in the US as a slef-employed for these money? Technically I've earned these money before arrival.

Another client. I've verbally agreed to postpone the next payment to November, because my client wants this expense to go to the next fiscal year or something.