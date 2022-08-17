0

Can we perform cheap currency conversion like Norbert's Gambit by trading something else than DLR and DLR.U to avoid/reduce the ETF purchase and sale fees?

For big trades, the gambit has potentially huge savings, but for small-ish sums like 1K-2K, the $9.95 CAD + $9.95 USD ETF transaction fees to buy, then sell (or vice versa) can make the whole process cost-prohibitive (at least on QTrade).

Is there any way to take advantage of a commission-free ETF available in two currencies to save some fees? The ETF wouldn't be necessarily be tied to currency values, like DLR(.U) is, but I'm thinking maybe there's room to play if we're not too worried about volatility of a particular stock.

Improve this question
1
  • Is the Gambit even worthwhile any more now that cheap currency transfer services exist?
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.