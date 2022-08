In 2022, the Roth IRA contribution limit reduces from $6000 to $0 for as income increases from $129k to $144k (for a single filer). The 401(k) limit is $20,500.

If my salary is $145k (too high for Roth IRA contributions), would contributing $20,500 to my workplace's 401(k) reduce my income to $124,500 for Roth IRA purposes, allowing me to contribute the full $6000?