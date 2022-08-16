0

I am searching for a similar bot like coinrule.com only for stocks not for crypto.

enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
Sven Delueg is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1
    what's wrong with any of the bots that pop up after a basic google search for "stock market trading bot"?
    – Tyler M
    1 hour ago
  • Simple, you can code it for yourself. Set an event handler for the event "you just got X dollars". The handler will work by using X to purchase an index fund for the whole amount.
    – juhist
    58 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.