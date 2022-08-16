Are online purchases using PayPal safer than using a debit card?

Probably.

You already have your debit information saved within Paypal's systems.

Using that card directly at a merchant's site would mean that you would now have that debit information stored on Paypal and the merchant's site. A data breach on either site would now potentially compromise your debit information. Paypal, being a major financial institution, presumably has better safeguards against a data breach compared to many online merchants.

Generally, it is safer to pay using PayPal, as your card information is never transmitted to or stored by the merchant, thus lowering the attack surface for your debit information being compromised.