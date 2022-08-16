I have about close to 100K USD in unrealized loss in Crypto currencies due to the downturn.(of course my principle is intact). I'm long for the profits in future.

I'm evaluating tax loss harvesting options by realizing these losses this year.

In my limited knowledge, I see these are my options to harvest and minimize the tax impact either this or next years.

Large profits in ESPP either this year or next year. Large short term profits in Cryptos.

Kindly suggest if this is an effective strategy? I appreciate any other methods to minimize tax impact.

Thanks in advance..