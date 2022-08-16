I have been stomped on this question say I am a US investor and I want to just receive JPY coupon using my US coupon. How do I do this? Is a just a straight exchange of paying fixed US coupon and receiving fixed JPY coupon? Or is it more complicated than that
Is this a hypothetical situation? If you were an institutional bank you could enter into a currency swap but I'm wondering if you want something more practical (swaps are usually done at very large scale).– D Stanley1 hour ago
its a hypothetical situation, Just want a simple version, what is being exchange and is it at a fixed rate or floating rate?– the_brass_bottle1 hour ago