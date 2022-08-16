0

I have been stomped on this question say I am a US investor and I want to just receive JPY coupon using my US coupon. How do I do this? Is a just a straight exchange of paying fixed US coupon and receiving fixed JPY coupon? Or is it more complicated than that

Improve this question
2
  • Is this a hypothetical situation? If you were an institutional bank you could enter into a currency swap but I'm wondering if you want something more practical (swaps are usually done at very large scale).
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago
  • its a hypothetical situation, Just want a simple version, what is being exchange and is it at a fixed rate or floating rate?
    – the_brass_bottle
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.