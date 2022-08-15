I got hit with a cleaning service scam where the facebook group had > 30k likes, positive reviews from real looking people, etc.

They charged me over $200 and didn't provide any service. There is no way to contact them (thinking back, should have been a red flag).

Called my bank and they said because I put the card in myself, there isn't anything I can do. I'm actually feeling slightly blessed, because they didn't charge me $10,000 .