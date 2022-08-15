I got hit with a cleaning service scam where the facebook group had > 30k likes, positive reviews from real looking people, etc.
They charged me over
$200 and didn't provide any service. There is no way to contact them (thinking back, should have been a red flag).
Called my bank and they said because I put the card in myself, there isn't anything I can do. I'm actually feeling slightly blessed, because they didn't charge me
$10,000.
Seeing as they will not get in financial trouble (maaaybe a ban on Facebook). They know this, so why didn't they charge me
$10,000?