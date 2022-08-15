0

There are two sources of price gain on a stock holding:

  • Realized gain on any part of the holding previously sold
  • Unrealized gain on the remaining shares

By "price gain," I mean the gain based just on the change in price, i.e., without considering dividends.

The amount of gain from each of the two sources is:

Realized gain = Proceeds of sale - cost of shares sold
Unrealized gain = Current value of remaining shares - cost of remaining shares

The annualized gain percentage from each of those sources is:

Realized gain % = (((Proceeds of sale - cost of shares sold) / cost of shares sold) / years held) * 100
                = (((Proceeds of sale / cost of shares sold) - 1) / years held) * 100
Unrealized gain % = (((Current value of remaining shares - cost of remaining shares) / cost of remaining shares) / years held) * 100
                  = (((Current value of remaining shares / cost of remaining shares) - 1) / years held) * 100

My question is, how do I calculate the overall annualized price gain percentage? The quotients in each percentage calculation cannot simply be added because the denominators are different.

For example, let's say I bought a share of XYZ Corp. four years ago for $5, a year later (three years ago) bought another one for $10, another year later (two years ago) sold one for $20, and the current price is $30. Then my gain on each source is:

On the share sold: $(20 - 5) = $15
On the remaining share: $(30 - 10) = $20
Total: $35

If I use first in-first out, my annualized gain percentage on each source is:

On the share sold: (((20 / 5) - 1) / 2) * 100 = 150%
On the remaining share: (((30 / 10) - 1) / 3) * 100 = 67%
Overall annualized gain %: ???

If I didn't care about annualizing, the overall gain percentage is:

Overall gain % = (((Proceeds of sale + Current value of remaining shares) - cost of all shares) / cost of all shares) * 100
               = (((Proceeds of sale + Current value of remaining shares) / cost of all shares) - 1) * 100

which in my example would give:

Overall gain % = (((20 + 30) / (5 + 10)) - 1) * 100
               = 233%

But how do I annualize that?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.