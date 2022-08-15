I'm trying to understand the amortization schedules of TD mortgages, as produced by the TD Calculator.

The monthly payment amounts seem predictable, but the portion of each payment that goes to interest is non-monotonic. I would expect it to start high, and progressively reduce. But it jumps at interesting intervals...

E.g.:

A 1M dollar loan, Amortization of 25 year, monthly payments, at a quoted rate of 5.34%.

And the equivalent table, in text:

1 $1,000,000.00 $1,672.48 $4,338.62 $6,011.10 $998,327.52 2 $998,327.52 $1,535.36 $4,475.74 $6,011.10 $996,792.16 3 $996,792.16 $1,686.40 $4,324.70 $6,011.10 $995,105.76 4 $995,105.76 $1,549.80 $4,461.30 $6,011.10 $993,555.96 5 $993,555.96 $1,556.75 $4,454.35 $6,011.10 $991,999.21 6 $991,999.21 $1,994.12 $4,016.98 $6,011.10 $990,005.09 7 $990,005.09 $1,572.67 $4,438.43 $6,011.10 $988,432.42 8 $988,432.42 $1,722.67 $4,288.43 $6,011.10 $986,709.75 9 $986,709.75 $1,587.45 $4,423.65 $6,011.10 $985,122.30 10 $985,122.30 $1,737.03 $4,274.07 $6,011.10 $983,385.27 11 $983,385.27 $1,602.35 $4,408.75 $6,011.10 $981,782.92 12 $981,782.92 $1,609.53 $4,401.57 $6,011.10 $980,173.39

What's at play?