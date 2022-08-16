12

I'm trying to understand the amortization schedules of TD mortgages, as produced by the TD Calculator.

The monthly payment amounts (on this fixed rate mortgage) seem predictable, but the portion of each payment that goes to interest is non-monotonic. I would expect it to start high, and progressively reduce. But it jumps at interesting intervals...

E.g.:

A 1M dollar loan, Amortization of 25 year, monthly payments, at a quoted fixed rate of 5.34%.

enter image description here

Amortization Schedule

And the equivalent table, in text:

1   $1,000,000.00   $1,672.48   $4,338.62   $6,011.10   $998,327.52
2   $998,327.52 $1,535.36   $4,475.74   $6,011.10   $996,792.16
3   $996,792.16 $1,686.40   $4,324.70   $6,011.10   $995,105.76
4   $995,105.76 $1,549.80   $4,461.30   $6,011.10   $993,555.96
5   $993,555.96 $1,556.75   $4,454.35   $6,011.10   $991,999.21
6   $991,999.21 $1,994.12   $4,016.98   $6,011.10   $990,005.09
7   $990,005.09 $1,572.67   $4,438.43   $6,011.10   $988,432.42
8   $988,432.42 $1,722.67   $4,288.43   $6,011.10   $986,709.75
9   $986,709.75 $1,587.45   $4,423.65   $6,011.10   $985,122.30
10  $985,122.30 $1,737.03   $4,274.07   $6,011.10   $983,385.27
11  $983,385.27 $1,602.35   $4,408.75   $6,011.10   $981,782.92
12  $981,782.92 $1,609.53   $4,401.57   $6,011.10   $980,173.39

What's at play?

  Should this be tagged as Canadian-specific?
    – void_ptr
    9 hours ago

1 Answer 1

I'm fairly sure this is because they're including the fact that months aren't all the same length. This is obscured because they don't actually include the relevant dates with the results. But here's your table with the months and their length inserted, and a new column that divides the interest by the number of days in the month.

    Opening B.  Principal  Month   Interest   Payment    Ending B.   Interest/Day
1 $1,000,000.00 $1,672.48  Sep 30  $4,338.62  $6,011.10  $998,327.52  $144.62
2   $998,327.52 $1,535.36  Oct 31  $4,475.74  $6,011.10  $996,792.16  $144.38
3   $996,792.16 $1,686.40  Nov 30  $4,324.70  $6,011.10  $995,105.76  $144.16
4   $995,105.76 $1,549.80  Dec 31  $4,461.30  $6,011.10  $993,555.96  $143.91
5   $993,555.96 $1,556.75  Jan 31  $4,454.35  $6,011.10  $991,999.21  $143.69
6   $991,999.21 $1,994.12  Feb 28  $4,016.98  $6,011.10  $990,005.09  $143.46
7   $990,005.09 $1,572.67  Mar 31  $4,438.43  $6,011.10  $988,432.42  $143.18
8   $988,432.42 $1,722.67  Apr 30  $4,288.43  $6,011.10  $986,709.75  $142.95
9   $986,709.75 $1,587.45  May 31  $4,423.65  $6,011.10  $985,122.30  $142.70
10  $985,122.30 $1,737.03  Jun 30  $4,274.07  $6,011.10  $983,385.27  $142.47
11  $983,385.27 $1,602.35  Jul 31  $4,408.75  $6,011.10  $981,782.92  $142.22
12  $981,782.92 $1,609.53  Aug 31  $4,401.57  $6,011.10  $980,173.39  $141.99

Notice how the amount of interest varies with the length of the month. Of course, since you have a fixed payment amount, the principal varies inversely with the interest. The Interest/Day is steadily decreasing, as you'd expect as you pay the balance down.

  Ooooh! you're on to something for sure. TD computes interests on a daily basis then?. Every lender seems to use their own special sauce... I'll try to see if the numbers line up when I bring back the EAR to the period of a day daily_interest = (1+EAR)^(1/365) - 1, and then compound it to the number of days since the last payment.
    – pf_init_js
    23 hours ago
  • 2
    look us "day count basis". There are a handful of industry standard methods - many banks choose ACT/360 or ACT/365 which uses the actual number of days in a month. Some use 30/360 which uses the same number of days each month. It's not "using :"their own special sauce"
    – D Stanley
    12 hours ago
  Also note that interest does not compound daily, so your equivalent interest rate for a month should just be R * (N/365) or possibly R * (N/360)
    – D Stanley
    10 hours ago
  in canada, fixed rates compound every 6 months according to the interest act of canada, but banks still seem to compute the EAR, and then derive a periodic interest rate matching your desired payment period, month, semi-month, bi-week, week, etc. i just meant that it's possible to obtain daily interest rate from EAR: e.g. daily_rate = (1+EAR)^(1/365) - 1 and experiment with that. Re: "special sauce: the RBC online calculator defines a week as 7/365.25 years". Thanks for ACT36X pointers, that looks fun.
    – pf_init_js
    22 mins ago

