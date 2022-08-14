united-states
You don't give a jurisdiction, but based on "state-level" and your spelling of "neighborhood," I will assume United States and have tagged this answer thusly.
The Uniform Crime Reporting Program is a program of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI):
The Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program generates reliable statistics for use in law enforcement. It also provides information for students of criminal justice, researchers, the media, and the public. The program has been providing crime statistics since 1930.
For historical crime information, you can visit UCR's Publications page.
For recent crime information, you can use the Crime Data Explorer, which allows you to explore by state, agency (e.g. city police department), and year. Once there, you can slice and dice by demographics.
For detailed information, there is the Lexis/Nexis Community Crime Map, where you can navigate to specific addresses, neighborhoods, or ZIP codes. Hover over a crime dot to see details of a specific reported crime, e.g.:
#09512345-Burglary - Commercial
Report Number: 09512345
Crime: Burglary, Breaking And Entering
Location Type: Residence, Home (Includes Apartment)
Date: 07/18/2022
Time: 12:00 pm
Accuracy: Address
Address of Crime: 7XX 799 SOME MAIN ST, 01234
Agency: Your Town Police Department
If you click the Filter button, you'll see that you can filter by type of offense. One of the choices is Drugs / Narcotics Violation.