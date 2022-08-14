Folks,

I am looking for online data sources that have historical data on crime incidents.

I have looked at a few sources simply by googling:

crimemapping.com

local police department - incident reports

state-level crime data

I think Redfin and realtor.com dropped neighborhood crime data from their websites.

The crime data I look for is mostly drug-related data.

I suppose if you have kids and consider moving to a new neighborhood, you would also check this type of crime data.

What are your main data sources and any suggestions (other than city or county-level police department incident reports)?

I wonder if there is a walk score version for drugs?