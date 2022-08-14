I recently heard the term Mean Reversal from Vanguard Founder John C. Bogle from one of his previous videos. What he has said is that the chart reverses at some point to its mean. I don't know much about it, but I observed that in the S&P 500 Chart. The points fall and then reverses to its average. In the attached picture I have indicated that fall and rise with arrows.

A few questions on this: