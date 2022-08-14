What is a single metric I can use to calculate the performance of a stock investment in the presence of dividends, additional investment, and partial sales? Such a metric should be comparable across all my other stock investments.

Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) would be suitable if I bought a non-dividend-paying stock in one shot, and later sold it completely in one shot. However, CAGR may not be suitable if the stock pays cash dividends (which I may or may not choose to reinvest), or if I buy more shares of the stock on another day, or if I later reduce my holdings of the stock without selling all my shares.

I thought about using the yield-to-maturity (YTM) metric that is commonly used for bonds since it is able to handle multiple inflows (initial investment, additional investment), multiple outflows (dividends, partial sales), and makes no assumption about reinvestment [1]. When plugging in the numbers into the YTM formula, I will simply assume that I am now selling all my shares of the stock at its current market price. Is this a sound method? Are there other suitable metrics?