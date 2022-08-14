0

I'm trying to reverse engineer an SQL table of invoices with the objective of importing these invoices into a new system. (I'm a programmer, not an accountant.) There are some invoices that look normal but they come with their amount zeroed. Looking on the web, there is such a concept in accounting --- a zero-dollar invoice. Says the web that they are meant for acknowledging and tracking a specific credit balance or advance payment with a customer. I don't understand this. (Is it the same thing as a proforma invoice?) Will it be the case that in the future, a new invoice would be created with a nonzero-dollar amount to reflect this advance payment? Is that the idea? Feel free to point me to a book where I can read more about it. (The web seems fairly poor on the subject.)

Improve this question
New contributor
user118650 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user118650 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.