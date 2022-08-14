I'm trying to reverse engineer an SQL table of invoices with the objective of importing these invoices into a new system. (I'm a programmer, not an accountant.) There are some invoices that look normal but they come with their amount zeroed. Looking on the web, there is such a concept in accounting --- a zero-dollar invoice. Says the web that they are meant for acknowledging and tracking a specific credit balance or advance payment with a customer. I don't understand this. (Is it the same thing as a proforma invoice?) Will it be the case that in the future, a new invoice would be created with a nonzero-dollar amount to reflect this advance payment? Is that the idea? Feel free to point me to a book where I can read more about it. (The web seems fairly poor on the subject.)