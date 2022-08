Complete beginner at stocks so excuse my naivety. As of typing this the s&p closed at 4280.15.

For individual companies that number would mean the price of one share, but what does it mean here?

I'm still in school so I don't have the capital for investing, but from what I learnt you need only 3000 to buy vangaurds s&p index fund, so what exactly is 4280.15 here ?