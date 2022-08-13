With the car market being so insane right now it’s hard to find a car worth spending my money on. I live in LA so that’s probably making it worse, but I chose to go to a community college for 2 years and transfer out so I could focus on other financial things I need to get figured out beforehand, such as this. I want a car that’s super safe but also will last me past college. I don’t want to have to be stuck on the side of the road scrambling to buy a new car because my 13 year old car broke down while i’m in college. I make $1200/month (about to get a raise to $1400) and Im living at home for the next 2 years. I understand it’s a lot of money but with a 10 year warranty and hundreds of dollars coming in from other side gigs as well I think it could be worth it. I have $2k saved right now but Im planning on buying during the labor day sale and by then i’ll have around 5k.