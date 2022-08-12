I'm over 62.5 years old and semi-retired. I have a part-time gig that pays about $23K per year. I'd like to pull the trigger on Social Security, but I make too much. (I have another small gig that pays $1750 per year.)

My employer started offering a traditional (simple) IRA, and (sort of surprising that I qualify) which they will put some money in. I have the option of contributing myself. They said I can put in as much as I want. I'm wondering if I can contribute enough to reduce my income to below the SS thresh hold, and thereby not have to pay tax on SS.

The job is such that if $23K is too high to make this scheme work, my boss would be delighted to reduce my salary to $22K or $18K. So if it's not workable for $23K, I'd still be interested in the answer. When the SSA decides how much you make for the year to determine whether you pay taxes on SS, does it count IRA contributions?