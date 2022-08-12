Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Questions about accounting are off-topic unless they relate directly to personal finance or investing from an individual's perspective. Closed 43 mins ago. Improve this question

I'm currently taking the A Simple Model Course on Financial Modeling, and I'm trying to practice what I'm learning on the side by doing actual valuations and integrating statements of actual Companies.

I'm currently trying to value HubSpot (HUBS) and I'm having a headache in understanding the various lines and making the accounting equation work out.

Link to the 10-K for reference: 10-K

Example 1: CapEx

I want to calculate FCF. FCF = EBIAT + D&A - CapEx - Change in NWC.

When ASM explains how to integrate financial statements, they have single-line items like "Purchase of PP&E", while on the Hubspot 10-K, under the CF from Investing, there are a bunch more lines, for example:

Purchases of Investments

Maturities of Investments

Purchases on PP&E

Capitalization of software development costs

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

Purchase of strategic investments

Proceeds from sales of strategic investments

Here are the questions that pop into my mind:

What items should I include as CapEx? If I integrate the financial statements, should I group all these lines into more general ones (like "Purchase of PP&E") or should I leave them as is?

Example 2: Change in NWC

ASM explains that the main components of WC are AP, AR, Inventory, and Prepaid Expenses. However, in the 10-K there are many more lines:

Deferred commission expense

Restricted Cash

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Prepaid hosting costs

And when I try to calculate the change in NWC Manually, my number doesn't even match with the one listed in the Cashflow Statement by the company (even if I calculate the most basic line, the difference in AP, the numbers don't match up)

How do I decide if a Current Asset should be included when calculating NWC? Should I group items like "Prepaid Hosting costs" and "Prepaid Expenses and other current assets" under a general line like "Prepaid Expenses and other assets" for simplicity, or should I keep them as is?

Example 3: Line of Credit, Long-Term Debt, Current Portion of Long-term debt

In the ASM Models, there are very few lines regarding debt and financing: "Line of Credit", "Long-Term Debt" and "Current Portion of LTD".

However in the 10-K, those lines aren't even mentioned, and there are lines such as:

(CF Statement) Proceeds of issuance of YYYY convertible notes, net of issuance costs paid of XXX million

(CF Statement) Repayment of YYYY convertible notes attributable to the principal

(BS Sheet) Convertible Senior Notes

(BS Sheet) Operating Lease Liabilities

So I wonder:

How do I know which lines to categorize as "Long Term Debt" or "LOC"? Same as before: should I group the items or not?

Thanks in advance to whoever helps me out with this :)