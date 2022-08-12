I would like to conceptually understand how to do double entry accounting entry for bank transaction allocations for suppliers/vendors which haven't issued an invoice yet, or might never do.

The application is to reconcile bank transactions for each and every transaction that comes in.

In specific cases, for example the bank who is also my creditor, I might never get an invoice. The example in this case would be bank fees.

Another example would be say a Netflix subscription. In my bookkeeping system I would like to keep track of Netflix as a supplier, but I might never get an invoice from them.

Any clues how where to allocate these transactions if keeping track of individual creditors is the primary aim?