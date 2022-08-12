0

I am building a stock portfolio tracking application, and I am having some difficulties wrapping my head around something very basic (maybe I'm just tired)

How does selling a stock affect the cost basis / average price of the remaining stock?

Example

I buy 10 shares at an average price of $1

averagePrice: 1,
costBasis: 10,
quantity: 10,

I then sell 5 of these shares at market price of $5

averagePrice: ???
costBasis: ???
quantity: 5

The only value that I know for certain is the quantity, I have heard different brokers use different methods for calculating this cost basis.

Can someone help me fill in the values? I apologise if this is really dumb.

1 Answer 1

1

If you use the average cost basis method, then your cost basis for the 5 shares that were sold and the remaining 5 shares is still $1. If you buy more shares, those are combined with the 5 shares with an average cost of $1 and a new average is computed to be used for future sales.

If you want to use another method like FIFO, LIFO, or specific lost, then you need to know the cost basis of individual lots to calculate a new cost basis.

