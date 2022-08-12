I am building a stock portfolio tracking application, and I am having some difficulties wrapping my head around something very basic (maybe I'm just tired)

How does selling a stock affect the cost basis / average price of the remaining stock?

Example

I buy 10 shares at an average price of $1

averagePrice: 1, costBasis: 10, quantity: 10,

I then sell 5 of these shares at market price of $5

averagePrice: ??? costBasis: ??? quantity: 5

The only value that I know for certain is the quantity, I have heard different brokers use different methods for calculating this cost basis.

Can someone help me fill in the values? I apologise if this is really dumb.