I bought a house in New Mexico that closed about 2 months ago. According to the contract, the sellers agreed to have the a/c unit serviced. Exact words "seller agrees to have the a/c unit serviced by a licensed hvac technician". I did not receive a receipt for this service. I get into the house after closing and the a/c unit is working. 6 weeks later it is not. An hvac tech arrives to tell me that the a/c unit hasn't been touched in years. Ergo, the sellers did not have the a/c unit serviced. Or, if they did, they did not share the results with me, the buyer. Is there anything I can do? Or is there even someone I can yell at? I did not insist on a receipt for this service so maybe it's on me? Or on the sellers? On my realtor?

Thanks very much