TSE:CHB is listed on the TSX and tracks an index of US high-yield bonds. It holds these bonds directly (i.e. not through a US-listed ETF).

As such, I figured that investing in CHB inside a TFSA would be suboptimal, as withheld US taxes can't be recovered in any way (whereas, inside an RRSP, there are no withheld US taxes to begin with).

However, looking at CHB's distribution history for 2020, I can see that it generated foreign income ($0.95265 per unit), while it paid $0 in foreign tax.

Looking at my broker's records, I can't see any US withholding tax activity for this security whatsoever.

I'm not sure what that means.

  • Does CHB "work around" US withheld taxes in any way? How does this happen?
  • Is it, therefore, reasonable to hold CHB in a TFSA?
