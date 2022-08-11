I am an expat living overseas. But I still make several purchase using my US credit card (Citi Card). Recently my electronic credit card payment (for my monthly bill) was returned with a code saying my bank account (Truist) is closed. I called Truist and was told that my account is active and there should be no problem with it paying bills. As Citi already removed my Truist account after the payment return, I tried re-linking it as a payment option. Citi then made small deposits to verify my account; deposits came in swiftly.

Yet, (after the account verification) when I tried again to pay for my credit card bill, it was rejected with the same code. It seems like I can make deposits, but not payment with this account. Who should I call in this case? The bank (Truist) or the credit card company (Citi). I think I should call my bank first. But then what if they keep saying there is nothing wrong with my account? Has anyone of you seen/experienced a similar case?

p.s.) If this question is not pertinent here, I am sorry, and I'd appreciate it if you could tell me where I could post this kind of question.