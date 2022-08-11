I am an expat living overseas. But I still make several purchase using my US credit card. Recently my credit card payment (via internet) was returned with a code that says my bank account is closed. I called the bank and was told that my account is fine and there was no problem with it. So I re-linked my back account to my credit card account; the credit card company made small deposits to verify my account, and it was verified.

Yet, when I tried to pay with that bank account, it was rejected with the same code again. It seems like I can make a deposit, but not a payment with this account. Who should I call in this case? The bank (Truist) or the credit card company (Citi). I think I should call my bank first. But then what if they keep saying there is nothing wrong with my account? Has anyone of you seen/experienced a similar case?

p.s.) If this question is not pertinent here, I am sorry, and I'd appreciate it if you could tell me where I could post this kind of question.