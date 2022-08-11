0

I am an expat living overseas. But I still make several purchase using my US credit card. Recently my credit card payment (via internet) was returned with a code that says my bank account is closed. I called the bank and was told that my account is fine and there was no problem with it. So I re-linked my back account to my credit card account; the credit card company made small deposits to verify my account, and it was verified.

Yet, when I tried to pay with that bank account, it was rejected with the same code again. It seems like I can make a deposit, but not a payment with this account. Who should I call in this case? The bank (Truist) or the credit card company (Citi). I think I should call my bank first. But then what if they keep saying there is nothing wrong with my account? Has anyone of you seen/experienced a similar case?

p.s.) If this question is not pertinent here, I am sorry, and I'd appreciate it if you could tell me where I could post this kind of question.

2
  • It's not clear what your situation is. Is it that Citi is the issuing bank for your credit card, and you have payments to Citi set up from your Truist bank account? Why are transactions with your credit card dependent on your Truist bank account?
    – Acccumulation
    50 mins ago
  • Right. It could be more convenient if I also have a checking account with Citi. But I don't.
    – Dong
    13 mins ago

