I am not new to GnuCash, but have just been made accountant for a new non-profit. The law states that we have to mail tax-beneficial donation-confirmations after each year to all donors.

So I need to track for each donor all their donations during each year.

I cannot make separate accounts for each donor, since we are using the account structures to distinguish our different help-projects that the NGO operates. So having seven projects and twenty donors would force me to drown in accounts. Even if each donor would only give to one or two projects, the accounts-hierarchy would become very crowded.

I guess that I could best use the business features and assign a customer-number to each donor. (We sell them "what the NGO does (good works) and they "pay" in cash.)

I find about each new donation from our bank statements.

This is my main question: I have found how to enter a "payment" for a customer, but only if I first make an "invoice". I have learnt how to make dummy-invoices for each donation (after I find it, and I date it on the same day). But it feels clumsy. Is there a better, more elegant way to enter donations into GnuCash (without dummy invoices) and assign each to the inbuilt customer-feature please?