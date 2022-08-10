0

Brokerages internally seem to keep track of the cost of each share in a portfolio (one example is fidelity). When selling, other platforms, like QTrade, seem to only let you pick a number of shares to sell, and not which particular ones. So it doesn't give fine control over the amount of gain (or loss) generated by a trade.

Some spreadsheets I saw, to help keep track of capital gains and losses, will keep track of ACB for the stock as a single property-asset that grows or shrinks, rather than a series of unique assets each with their own cost tag.

Are the following two approaches (I don't know their technical name):

  1. treat all units of the same stock symbol as a single asset
  2. treat each unit as a distinct thing to sell

both valid ways of keeping tabs on gains and losses, come tax season?

(I'm in Canada)

