I have a temporary fundraiser that I would like to track. People have sent me money, but everything that is sent to me should come with a matching liability (that must be paid out in the future).

I'm not sure how to set up account and transactions to handle this. (I'm using Wave Accounting, but I think the question is generic enough?)

Here's what I tried, but isn't working: I created a short-term liability account, "Funds owed to charity" for the temporary fundraiser, then when someone sent me money (a credit in my checking account), I marked is as money going to the "Funds owed to charity" account, however this now appears as a debit in the liability account... which makes it seem like I owe negative money.

How can I set this up so that when I receive money, that it's tracked as a credit to the liability account? I could add this credit manually as a journal transaction... but then where does the debit side of that transaction come from?

I think the answer is along the lines described here... but I'm having some difficulty wrapping my head around it (as a bookeeping noob).