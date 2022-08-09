1

I am an Austrian citizen, who just finished his PhD in Canada (on a study permit) and will now move to the US on a J1 Visa as a researcher.

I have some investments in my Canadian TSFA and was wondering how I should handle the situation optimally for tax purposes. I am thinking of two options:

  1. Sell all my investments and rebuy everything in the US. This will lead to no complications but I will pay taxes on potential gains.

  2. If I can keep my TSFA while I am in the US, then I should not need to pay any taxes on capital gains, right? Capital gains are sheltered from Canadian taxation in the TSFA and, as a non-resident alien for tax purposes in the US, I should not need to pay taxes on non-US income (at least for two years or for how long I am considered a non-resident alien for tax purposes with my J1 visa). Is that correct?

Do you think my second option is a valid strategy? If so, will it be possible to keep my TSFA even though I will not have a valid SIN in Canada anymore (my SIN will expire with my study permit)?

Remark: I am aware that I will not be able to make any contributions to my TSFA, I am more interested in just holding my stocks and let them grow taxfree for an additional two years.

Improve this question
New contributor
Komarex is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Komarex is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.