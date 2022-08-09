How can I resolve my case when the IRS doesn't provide a mechanism for me to obtain updates?

I registered an LLC and would like an EIN to open bank accounts.

I filed an SS-4 in May.

The SS-4 was returned requesting the Certificate of Incorporation.

I faxed this to the IRS at the end of June.

Since then I've heard nothing.

I called the IRS today and the phone system said that the IRS is too busy to deal with calls requesting updates on EINs.

I'm frustrated because I'm somewhat in limbo assuming my case is pending but unable to find another means for contacting the IRS.

I would value suggestions.