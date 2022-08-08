Short version of the question

Parents have almost no income. I live in India and earn RSUs listed in USA from my employer as perquisites. Can I save tax by gifting them to parents who then sell them before 24 months (from the actual date of acquisition not date of gift) so that STCG applies and the tax on the profit from sale is charged by adding the profit to their normal income as per slab?

Long version of the question

I work for a MNC in India which has it’s stock listed on NASDAQ in USA. I get RSUs of the US stock as a part of my compensation (listed under perquisites in form 16). Scenario: Note that my mother, father and the HUF have almost no income. I gift “x” amount of those vested stocks to mother, “y” amount to my father and “z” amount to my father’s HUF. Assumptions/Understanding: