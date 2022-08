I read these comments:

littleadv 3 hours ago: Do people still have ESPPs? Became a rather useless instrument, at least in the US .

OP 3 hours ago Yes. Why useless?

littleadv 2 hours ago: Because of IRC Sec. 423? For many employers the benefit to employees is not worth the cost of managing the plan.

What's new in the IRC Sec. 423 that caused that for many employers the benefit to employees is not worth the cost of managing the plan?