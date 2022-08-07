0

I have been on a search for companies with integrity. I have seen the (MSCI)ESG rating which is good, but I'm looking for indicators of integrity in a company separate from environmental factors.

I have reviewed the Forbes America's 100 Most Trustworthy Companies. Forbes hasn't published a newer version of this list.

I'm looking for something that would take things such as complaints to the SEC into account.

Are there any indexes/formula's/algorithms that provide a measurable rating of integrity?

