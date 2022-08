I need a tool that I can feed hundreds of share transactions into and it will calculate the gains/losses on each, applying UK share matching rules (same day, 30 days, section 104 holding).

My broker (interactive brokers) does not provide a UK CGT report.

My accountant would prefer not to have to spend days doing tedious spreadsheet work on this.

I've been searching for hours and there seems to be a lack of software in this area?

I can't be the only person with this problem..?