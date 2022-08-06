I have a question in relation to value in use when testing for goodwill impairment.

I know IAS 36 is specific that when testing for impairment you test the asset in its current condition.

I was recently auditing goodwill impairment for a company which did exactly that, as the value in use calculation was based on cash flows being generated from exiting stores, with future cash flows from stores yet to open being excluded. I know this also links into the fact you’re only supposed to include maintenance costs as CAPEX, not CAPEX to enchanted or improve the asset.

However, a new client I am working on has included cash flows from a new contract which is supposed to start after the balance sheet date. This contract was supposed to start last year but was postponed. I am not sure it is correct to include cash flows from this new contract as firstly, given its already been delayed, I’m not convinced that the timing of the cash flows from this contract are certain, and secondly this contract is not part of the business in its current condition.

My thoughts are telling the client to exclude the cash flows from this contract. The value in use is hugely sensitive to the cash flows from this contract. If they’re removed the goodwill will be fully impaired.

Any thoughts on this would be appreciated.