-1

Suppose I have two compound interest accounts, Account A, which has 0.5% yearly interest, but I have to keep $300,000 there to unlock some bonus; and Account B, which has 2% yearly interest. Transferring between the two accounts costs a fixed amount, let's say $0.5. I only want to keep $300,000 in Account A to have the bonus and I want to transfer the rest to Account B.

I want to find the optimal frequency of moving funds from Account A to Account B. I realize that I basically have to find the maximum of a formula, but I can't wrap my head around how to construct that formula.

Improve this question
10
  • you cannot know the "optimal frequency" of moving without knowing how often money comes in to Account A. What you want to compare is the missed interest (1.5% difference in the annual rates) to the service charge (and some allowance for your own time and energy.) If A is getting a thousand dollars a day, the answer is every day. If it's getting a hundred dollars a week, you might wait until you have a $500 surplus before you make the transfer. All this is made even more difficult if either account pays on things like "the minimum balance each month" which is reasonably common. Add details.
    – Kate Gregory
    54 mins ago
  • @KateGregory "you cannot know the "optimal frequency" of moving without knowing how often money comes in to Account A. " Money doesn't come into Account A, it's only the 300 dollars plus the interest that generates. "All this is made even more difficult if either account pays on things like "the minimum balance each month" which is reasonably common." There are no hidden costs like this.
    – Tamás Sengel
    52 mins ago
  • Is it really worth optimising to try to make a couple of cents?
    – Robert Longson
    47 mins ago
  • @RobertLongson Yes.
    – Tamás Sengel
    47 mins ago
  • at 0.5% the $300 will earn (ignoring compounding because all the numbers are small) $1.50 a year. You're worrying about when to move a dollar? And it costs half a dollar to move it? Ignore it. Move it once a year, your whole dollar-fifty, or wait two years if you like and move $3. It doesn't matter. You won't earn fifty cents extra interest to pay the service charges,
    – Kate Gregory
    46 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

If the numbers are as expressed in the question:

  • $300 in account A to get a specific benefit. It pays 0.5% interest per year.
  • No minimum in Account B, but it pays 2% interest per year.
  • $0.50 to move funds from A to B
  • There is no money (except the interest) flowing in to Account A.

There is no need for a complicated formula. Bring the balance of account A to $300 and then don't touch it. After a year account A will have grown to about $301.50; it earned $1.50 in interest.

Lets say you moved that $1.50 to account B at the end of the first year at the cost of $0.50. You would have actually moved a $1.00 into account B. That extra $1.00 in account B would have made an additional $0.02 in interest. If you had left the $1.50 in account A it would have made 3/4ths of a penny. So you would have spent 50 cents to gain about 2 cents in interest.

It would be a number of years before making the transfer breaks even, and even longer to be worth the effort.

Of course if the numbers are bigger the calculus changes.

Note: keeping $300 in account A loses $4.50 in interest. Make sure the benefit is worth it.

The question has been edited to increase the required minimum to $300,000. That also is a simple calculation because the delta interest dwarfs the cost to transfer the funds. If they pay interest in account A yearly (like a CD) move the funds as soon as it hits account A. If it is paid quarterly, then move the interest every quarter. If the interest is paid every month, then move it every month.

Expanded note: Keeping $300,000 in account for a year costs you $4,500 in interest, make sure the benefit is worth it. Also if this is the united states, then make sure the funds are insured, because a bank failure could cost you $50,000.

Improve this answer
1
  • Thank you for the detailed answer. I edited the question so that the amounts are more reasonable. ($300,000 instead of $300)
    – Tamás Sengel
    25 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.