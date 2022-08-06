If the numbers are as expressed in the question:

$300 in account A to get a specific benefit. It pays 0.5% interest per year.

No minimum in Account B, but it pays 2% interest per year.

$0.50 to move funds from A to B

There is no money (except the interest) flowing in to Account A.

There is no need for a complicated formula. Bring the balance of account A to $300 and then don't touch it. After a year account A will have grown to about $301.50; it earned $1.50 in interest.

Lets say you moved that $1.50 to account B at the end of the first year at the cost of $0.50. You would have actually moved a $1.00 into account B. That extra $1.00 in account B would have made an additional $0.02 in interest. If you had left the $1.50 in account A it would have made 3/4ths of a penny. So you would have spent 50 cents to gain about 2 cents in interest.

It would be a number of years before making the transfer breaks even, and even longer to be worth the effort.

Of course if the numbers are bigger the calculus changes.

Note: keeping $300 in account A loses $4.50 in interest. Make sure the benefit is worth it.

The question has been edited to increase the required minimum to $300,000. That also is a simple calculation because the delta interest dwarfs the cost to transfer the funds. If they pay interest in account A yearly (like a CD) move the funds as soon as it hits account A. If it is paid quarterly, then move the interest every quarter. If the interest is paid every month, then move it every month.

Expanded note: Keeping $300,000 in account for a year costs you $4,500 in interest, make sure the benefit is worth it. Also if this is the united states, then make sure the funds are insured, because a bank failure could cost you $50,000.