I'm trying to decode one of prof. Aswath Damodaran's spreadsheet and am stuck at understanding the forecasting of Capital Expenditures.

Namely, the forecasting of capital expenditures using a fixed sales to capital ratio. Here's the formula below:

1/(Projected sales to capital ratio) * (Current year revenue - last year revenue) + Current year depreciation - Current year change in non-cash working capital.

Now, I don't understand why the current year depreciation is added and the change in non-cash working capital is subtracted.

My understanding:

Project Capital/Sales ratio * (Difference in sales) will give you the projected capital. I don't see a need for the rest two terms.

If anyone wants the spreadhsheet, you can click here. Go to the DCF Valuation tab and take a look at line 9.

