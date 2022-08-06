0

He says that if I want my monthly allowance of 1 grand (I'm basically 100% sure its fake) I need to give him my twt account login.

I know this is a scam however the reason I am here is what even is the point of that? He doesn't want bank account details or anything but my password to my twitter?

Note the twitter account is a throwaway completely, there is no phone number or email attached to it. There is a fake name, bday, etc. The only thing I can think of is the ip address of where the account was created. (which I'm not sure how important that is)

He plans on paying through paypal.me link and not through a bank account and has "proof" of other people he has paid.

He claims that it is to show your committed which is the dumbest reason ive ever heard.

There are a lot of reasons they might want this. The most common ones are:

  1. A shocking number of people will use the same password for multiple accounts, including their financial accounts. If you are a scammer it's worth a shot.

  2. If they have your twitter password they can take over your twitter account and try to run scams on all your followers should you have any.

  3. If they have your twitter password they can take over your twitter account and sell it on the black market to other scammers. Twitter accounts from real people have resale value because they help scammers get around systems that can spot crude 'bot' accounts.

Note: if they have your twitter password they can change the password, change your profile information, change your email address, change your phone number, change your security settings, etc. You may have a difficult time getting Twitter to give you back control of your account.

  • Is the part about the ip address important? or not rlly
    – user118548
    34 mins ago

