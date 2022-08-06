He says that if I want my monthly allowance of 1 grand (I'm basically 100% sure its fake) I need to give him my twt account login.

I know this is a scam however the reason I am here is what even is the point of that? He doesn't want bank account details or anything but my password to my twitter?

Note the twitter account is a throwaway completely, there is no phone number or email attached to it. There is a fake name, bday, etc. The only thing I can think of is the ip address of where the account was created. (which I'm not sure how important that is)

He plans on paying through paypal.me link and not through a bank account and has "proof" of other people he has paid.

He claims that it is to show your committed which is the dumbest reason ive ever heard.