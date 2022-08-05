0

I am taking on a side project where I will be making a little under $100 US an hour for a few (5-10) hours a month. I do have a LLC already established in the same industry (fitness/teaching) in Arizona, however the contracting that I will be doing is more technical in nature (Programming).

I have not been offered an employment contract, so I believe that it will be a straight contract payment. I am trying to figure out if it is better from a year end tax perspective to have the payments issued to the LLC and pay myself from the company, or simply cash/withhold on my own as personal income? To date, the LLC has produced no income, I set it up in anticipation of starting a side business just before all the lockdowns occurred.

