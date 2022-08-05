In September you will get £12,000 bonus + £4,083 pay, i.e. £16,083.

Assuming that you fill in the right forms to tell your employer that you have had no income so far this tax year, you will get the immediate benefit of the personal allowance from April to September inclusive, i.e. 6 months' worth, or £6,285. So you'll earn that much tax free.

You will also have a basic rate tax band of £19,000, so all the rest of your September pay will fit into that band and you'll pay 20% tax on it, so about £1,960.

In future months this tax year you'll just have the £4,083 pay and will have £1,047 of personal allowance, and will pay basic rate tax of about £607 on the rest as your total salary for the tax year will only be £36,500 which is under the basic rate limit.

In future tax years, your £49,000 salary will just about also fit within basic rate tax so the number will stay similar, if your salary doesn't change.

This is just income tax, you'll also have to pay NI, which is levied per pay period and not annually so there won't be any "carried forward" allowance to take advantage of, and will likely have deductions at least for pension, and possibly the cost of any benefits or the tax on them.