A limit order sets a price on how much you’re willing to pay for a stock, as well as the price at which you’re willing to sell your stock. That guarantees that if your order is executed, your fill will not be worse than your desired price. It doesn't matter when you place this order.

If you place a limit order to buy and the company releases bad news or the market has a bad day, taking your stock down with it, you'll buy at your limit price. That cannot be anticipated.

In the USA, corporate actions can be anticipated but there's no need worry about them because FINRA Rule 5330 requires that all open orders must be adjusted by the effect of the corporate action. I believe that it's the same for the TSX and Canada (check with your broker and/or he Canadian Securities Administrators).

For example, if you place a limit order to buy 100 shares at $50, there's a two for one split, and your order is executed post-split, then you'll pay no more than $25 for 200 shares (100 x $50 = $200 x $25). Adjustments are made for any other kind of dividend/distribution as well.