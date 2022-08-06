I live in PST timezone and trade ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The market is open for me from 6:30am to 1:00pm weekdays. I'm often tempted to place orders after close, for the next opening day, because of my schedule.
Suppose I was okay buying or selling at the trade prices seen at market close (plus-or-minus some margin), is there a no-bad-surprises "safe" way of submitting an order overnight for the next opening day?
More generally, are there extra ”things”/“events” to consider when placing an order for the next day (as opposed to placing an order during trading hours)?
Relevant findings
Investopedia: https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/after-hours-trading-am-i-able-to-trade-at-this-time/ . Not much substance there, just says "be careful", and warns about illiquidity.
QTrade FAQ Q: Can I trade after hours? A: Clients can place an order at any time. If the market is closed, your order will be accepted the next business day.
answers and comments have sparked a line of questioning about the specific threat of a stock restructure while an order is open, so i asked a specific question about this here:
Will a pending stock buy/sell order get invalidated if the symbol or its structure changes (e.g. split)?