1

I live in PST timezone and trade ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The market is open for me from 6:30am to 1:00pm weekdays. I'm often tempted to place orders after close, for the next opening day, because of my schedule.

Suppose I was okay buying or selling at the trade prices seen at market close (plus-or-minus some margin), is there a no-bad-surprises "safe" way of submitting an order overnight for the next opening day?

More generally, are there extra ”things”/“events” to consider when placing an order for the next day (as opposed to placing an order during trading hours)?

Relevant findings

Improve this question
6
  • 1
    Some events to consider include corporate actions (dividends, splits, reverse splits etc.) and symbol changes (these are rare on ETFs though).
    – Richard from Norgate Data
    yesterday
  • @RichardfromNorgateData This is useful! You have an exhaustive list of such things to watch out for? I think generally those events could be anticipated? Can they be mitigated by placing appropriate limits? I would hope that if the nature of a share undergoes a restructure or rename, that would invalidate/expire an outstanding bid -- it would definitely be a "bad surprise" if you bid on an fictitious equity stock on Monday ZZZ, and ended up fulfilling your order on Friday with some bonds fund now called ZZZ.
    – pf_init_js
    yesterday
  • ^^ surely the symbol is just a friendly name for it. I'm new to the stock market, but it's surprising if the orders don't have a "more universally unique" label attached to them when you place them (like the CUSIP or ISIN)
    – pf_init_js
    yesterday
  • @Richard from Norgate Data - None of those corporate events need to be considered. FINRA Rule 5330 requires that all open orders must be adjusted "by an amount equal to the dividend, payment, or distribution on the day that the security is quoted ex-dividend, ex-rights, ex-distribution, or ex-interest, except where a cash dividend or distribution is less than one cent ($0.01)."
    – Bob Baerker
    yesterday
  • @BobBaerker FINRA doesn't govern TSX trading, which the OP asked about. Also, for certain events, such as spinoffs, the distribution amount is indeterminate. e.g. Spinoff of an unlisted (or yet-to-be-listed) security, or events where the shareholder has a choice of actions. Quality brokers should warn you of pending events at order entry time, and also inform you about this for open orders, but I haven't seen many do this reliably.
    – Richard from Norgate Data
    15 hours ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

A limit order sets a price on how much you’re willing to pay for a stock, as well as the price at which you’re willing to sell your stock. That guarantees that if your order is executed, your fill will not be worse than your desired price. It doesn't matter when you place this order.

If you place a limit order to buy and the company releases bad news or the market has a bad day, taking your stock down with it, you'll buy at your limit price. That cannot be anticipated.

In the USA, corporate actions can be anticipated but there's no need worry about them because FINRA Rule 5330 requires that all open orders must be adjusted by the effect of the corporate action. I believe that it's the same for the TSX and Canada (check with your broker and/or he Canadian Securities Administrators).

For example, if you place a limit order to buy 100 shares at $50, there's a two for one split, and your order is executed post-split, then you'll pay no more than $25 for 200 shares (100 x $50 = $200 x $25). Adjustments are made for any other kind of dividend/distribution as well.

Improve this answer
1
  • The bad company news example you raise is interesting, because they happen in the middle of the day as well. But clearly it’s more likely the bad news happen overnight, than between the 3 seconds it takes to place and fill the order. I will lookup the rules for canada, but I would guess these rules apply to any canadian fund which holds US stocks, to a certain degree.
    – pf_init_js
    1 hour ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.