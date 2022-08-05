1

I live in the pacific timezone, and commonly trade ETFs on the Toronto exchange (TSX). I trade about once a month, and I tend to be able to free myself to place orders only after market close, so I'm often tempted to place orders for the next opening day.

Suppose I was okay buying or selling at the trade prices seen at market close (plus-or-minus some margin), is there a no-bad-surprises "safe" way of submitting an order overnight for the next opening day?

Asking this in a more general way, are there extra things to consider when placing an order for the next day (as opposed to placing an order during trading hours)?

  • Some events to consider include corporate actions (dividends, splits, reverse splits etc.) and symbol changes (these are rare on ETFs though).
    – Richard from Norgate Data
    3 mins ago

