I live in the pacific timezone, and commonly trade ETFs on the Toronto exchange (TSX). I trade about once a month, and I tend to be able to free myself to place orders only after market close, so I'm often tempted to place orders for the next opening day.

Suppose I was okay buying or selling at the trade prices seen at market close (plus-or-minus some margin), is there a no-bad-surprises "safe" way of submitting an order overnight for the next opening day?

Asking this in a more general way, are there extra things to consider when placing an order for the next day (as opposed to placing an order during trading hours)?