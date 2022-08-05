To purchase I bond I followed the steps below:

1>Opened TreasuryDirect account using my SSN and other information.

2>Purchased a I Bond under my registration.

3>Created a new Primary Owner registration along with my spouse as My Name WITH My Spouse So I am the primary owner and spouse is secondary owner.

4>Re-assigned my I Bond's registration to My Name WITH My Spouse

5>Then I established a minor account for my child under My account ( As a linked account)

Question

1>When I buy I Bond for my child, can I buy with new Primary Owner registration? Like Childs Name WITH My Name . So my child will be primary owner and I will be secondary owner.

2>How do I purchase I Bond for my spouse through my account. (not as Gift) Does spouse need a separate Treasury Direct account?