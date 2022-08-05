To purchase
I bond I followed the steps below:
1>Opened TreasuryDirect account using my SSN and other information.
2>Purchased a
I Bond under my registration.
3>Created a new
Primary Owner registration along with my spouse as
My Name WITH My Spouse So I am the primary owner and spouse is secondary owner.
4>Re-assigned my I Bond's registration to
My Name WITH My Spouse
5>Then I established a minor account for my child under My account ( As a linked account)
Question
1>When I buy
I Bond for my child, can I buy with new
Primary Owner registration? Like
Childs Name WITH My Name. So my child will be primary owner and I will be secondary owner.
2>How do I purchase
I Bond for my spouse through my account. (not as Gift) Does spouse need a separate Treasury Direct account?
3>Can spouse buy
I Bond using Primary Owner registration? So spouse will be primary owner and I will be second owner