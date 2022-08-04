1

Context

I want to track the transactions I made on Binance last year into GnuCash. I found out GnuCash doesn't support Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies in general, so I added them as a security, as suggested in this Reddit answer.

As Binance uses 8 decimal places for all currencies traded on it, I created a security with symbol 'BTC' and fraction 1/100000000. Then, I created two accounts: one called "Bitcoin" for that security (BTC) and another called "Binance" for my deposits in BRL. Since BRL uses 2 decimal places by default, I changed the field 'smallest fraction' of the BRL account to match Binance's decimal places, that is, 1/100000000. So far so good.

Problem

When I create a transaction from "Binance" to "Bitcoin" to track a purchase of BTC, I'm allowed to input a value that's up to 8 decimals in the fields "Shares", but the fields "Buy" and "Sell" always rounds the value to 2 decimals places.

To demonstrate it with actual data, my first purchase was on 11 May 2021. I bought 0.000117 BTC when BTC/BRL was at 297,782, which resulted in an expense of precisely 34.840494 BRL. That's the amount I want to place in the field "Buy" of the ledger of the account "Bitcoin", but as soon as I finish editing the field, GnuCash rounds it to 34.84 BRL and automatically adjusts the field "Price" to 297,777.7778, which is incorrect. I spent 34.840494 BRL, not 34.84 BRL.

I thought this might be due to the fact that the account "Binance" uses a 2-digit fiat currency (BRL); that GnuCash might be disregarding my setting for 'smallest fraction', so I had the idea of creating a security for BRL that has 8 decimal places. That didn't work either. I'm afraid GnuCash has hardcoded a 2-digit rounding strategy for values in the fields "Buy" and "Sell". Is there any workaround for this or am I missing something?

Improve this question
New contributor
Sepia Color is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Sepia Color is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.