I don't know if its the right platform
assumption:
- the products are non-branded,
- the product will be different for every seller but the category will be the same eg. Jewellery.
I am an amazon seller and if I sell a higher quality product then the price increases and I don't get sales, and if I sell low quality the customer returns the product resulting in fines imposed by amazon.
how do make customers realize that quality and price are directly related? if selling a low-quality product.
How can you beat the amazon algorithm if you sell high-quality non-nececity products in a price-sensitive market?