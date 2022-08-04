-1

I don't know if its the right platform

assumption:

  1. the products are non-branded,
  2. the product will be different for every seller but the category will be the same eg. Jewellery.

I am an amazon seller and if I sell a higher quality product then the price increases and I don't get sales, and if I sell low quality the customer returns the product resulting in fines imposed by amazon.

how do make customers realize that quality and price are directly related? if selling a low-quality product.

How can you beat the amazon algorithm if you sell high-quality non-nececity products in a price-sensitive market?

  • I’m voting to close this question because it is not about the discipline of economics.
    – Giskard
    2 hours ago
  • 3
    I’m voting to close this question because it is not about personal finance.
    – Flux
    1 hour ago
  • so where should i put this question @Flux
    – RAHUL MITTAL
    9 mins ago
  • This is more about general economics and marketing tahn finance imo..
    – iLuvLogix
    1 min ago

