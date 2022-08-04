1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I don't know if its the right platform

assumption:

the products are non-branded, the product will be different for every seller but the category will be the same eg. Jewellery.

I am an amazon seller and if I sell a higher quality product then the price increases and I don't get sales, and if I sell low quality the customer returns the product resulting in fines imposed by amazon.

how do make customers realize that quality and price are directly related? if selling a low-quality product.

How can you beat the amazon algorithm if you sell high-quality non-nececity products in a price-sensitive market?