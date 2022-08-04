I'm trying to approch the spot market trading with some Crypto instruments, to learn and to give to me an idea of how this world "works".

So my question: is there any valid indicator on spot market trading that will give good chances about increment of 0.1% in the next intervals?

I don't mean "a 100% sure increment", but with good change, following the market wave, that BTC will reach 0.1% in the next minutes/hours? 0.1% shouldn't be that hard to reach :)

Trading curve, algo, bid/asks, volume etc: possible? Or where to start? Thanks for any tips.