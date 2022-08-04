-1

I'm trying to approch the spot market trading with some Crypto instruments, to learn and to give to me an idea of how this world "works".

So my question: is there any valid indicator on spot market trading that will give good chances about increment of 0.1% in the next intervals?

I don't mean "a 100% sure increment", but with good change, following the market wave, that BTC will reach 0.1% in the next minutes/hours? 0.1% shouldn't be that hard to reach :)

Trading curve, algo, bid/asks, volume etc: possible? Or where to start? Thanks for any tips.

    If there was, someone else with a faster computer would be using it already, and it wouldn't work any more.
    – user253751
    1 hour ago
  • You can ask this on quant.stackexchange.com, and possibly get all sorts of retrofitted "solutions", but past performance doesn't imply future performance. As @user253751 notes, if you ever find a way to consistently beat the market, you probably won't share it anywhere :)
    – Barry Carter
    1 hour ago
  • Being able to earn "only" 0.1% every hour = 2.4% / day [remember, these would be automated scripts you would run day & night, with a crypto market that never sleeps]. That's over 5000% interest annually [after compounding your daily gains]. In 2 years, it would turn $100 into $3 Billion. In 4 years, it would turn 1 penny into $10 trillion. Does that help you to understand how impossible it is for what you are asking for?
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    8 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon I didn't say "0.1% every hour with guarantee", of course (I'm not that stupid). But what about a 60% (more than toss a coin) to get a +0.1% daily? After all, if there are market strategies, those will converge to similar prediction I believe (or are they all bullshit?)
    – markzzz
    44 secs ago

